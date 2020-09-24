University Admissions Process to Close by 31 October, UGC Tells SC

In the last hearing, the SC had instructed CBSE and UGC to sort out the situation of compartment students.

In the matter of the CBSE compartment exams, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has informed the Supreme Court that the university admissions process will close by 31 October, while vacant seats will be wrapped by 31 November and provisional admissions will continue till 31 December 2020, Bar & Bench reported on Thursday, 24 September. In the last hearing, the SC had instructed the CBSE and UGC to sort out the situation of compartment students so that results and cut-off dates for universities can be coordinated to accommodate students. Meanwhile, the apex court will hear a plea on Thursday seeking the extension of deadlines for college admissions caused by a delay in conduct of compartment exams and the declared results.