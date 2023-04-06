UGC NET Result 2023 To Be Out Soon for December Session: Latest Updates Here

UGC NET Result 2023 may be declared soon. Latest Details Here.
UGV NET Result 2023 Soon: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test or UGC NET Result for the December Session 2022 anytime soon on the official websites, ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
Candidates who participated in UGC NET Exam December 2022 can download and check their result and final answer key shortly by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.
UGC NET Exam December 2022 edition was held by the NTA in 5 phases from 21 February till 16 March 2023. Approximately, 8,34,537 candidates participated in the exam that was held across 663 centres of the country.
Following is the UGC NET Result 2023 marking scheme.
Each correct answer will be rewarded with 2 marks.
There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.
No marks will be given for un-attempted and un-answered questions.
More than one answers chosen will not be considered.
If a question is wrong or there is any discrepancy, only those candidates will get the marks who will have attempted that question.
Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for UGC NET 2023 Result December Session.
A login page will appear.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print scorecard for future references.
