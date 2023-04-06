RBSE 10th Result 2023 Date: Results to be Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is all set to announce the matric result or say 10th result 2023 anytime soon. Rajasthan Board conducted the class 10 exams from 16 March to 11 April 2023 and candidates who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board to check or download the results.

The RBSE 10th board exam date and time has not been announced yet, Rajasthan board officials will announce the result date and time for 10th results soon. Students will have to use their allotted roll number to login and check the Rajasthan 10th result 2023 on the official website. The RBSE 10th result 2023 will be available on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in