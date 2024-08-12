NIRF Rankings 2024: Hindu College At Top Followed By Miranda; Full List Here

advertisement
Miranda House, Delhi, has taken the second-place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024; while St. Stephen's College, Delhi, is at the third place, according to the official website of NIRF.
Last year, Miranda House had taken the top-ranked position among colleges in India. This year, the college has fallen one place. The rankings were released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.
The NIRF 2024 ranks have been released for 16 categories, including state, skill, and open universities, up from 13 categories last year. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has taken the top position in the overall category for the third consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has been ranked as the best university.
The IIT-Madras has also been ranked as the best engineering college for the past nine years. In the management category, IIM-Ahmedabad and Bangalore and Calcutta are among the top five, the official website said.
The rankings were released based on five broad criteria - teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.
1. Hindu College, Delhi
2. Miranda House, Delhi
3. St. Stephen’s College, Delhi
4. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
5. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi
6. St. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata
7. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
8. Loyola College, Chennai
9. Kirori Mal College, Delhi
10. Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)