NIRF Rankings 2024: Hindu College At Top Followed By Miranda; Full List Here

Miranda House, Delhi, has taken the second-place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024; while St. Stephen's College, Delhi, is at the third place, according to the official website of NIRF.

Last year, Miranda House had taken the top-ranked position among colleges in India. This year, the college has fallen one place. The rankings were released by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

The NIRF 2024 ranks have been released for 16 categories, including state, skill, and open universities, up from 13 categories last year. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has taken the top position in the overall category for the third consecutive year, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has been ranked as the best university.