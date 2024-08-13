Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019KLEE 2024 Admit Cards Released For LLB, LLM Exams; Details Below

KLEE 2024 Admit Cards Released For LLB, LLM Exams; Details Below

The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Exam has released the admit cards for LLB, LLM exams. Check steps to download

Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>RPSC RAS admit card 2023 can be downloaded from the official website on 28 September.</p></div>
i

RPSC RAS admit card 2023 can be downloaded from the official website on 28 September.

(Photo: iStock)

advertisement

The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) has issued the admit cards for the Kerala 3-year LLB and 5-year LLM entrance exams. Those who registered for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2024 can visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in to get the hall tickets.

Candidates must have the hall ticket to appear for the entrance exam. It is essential for the entry. The Kerala 3-year LLB and 5-year LLM entrance exams will be held on 18 August. It is important to note that the exams will be computer-based.

Also ReadTN NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration Window Closes Today; How to Apply

How To Download KLEE 2024 Admit Cards?

  1. Students have to visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in

  2. Click on the login window available on the homepage.

  3. After submitting the application number and date of birth, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

  4. The link to download the admit card is available on the top right corner of the window.

  5. Students have to click on the link and submit their application number and date of birth.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Also ReadCUET UG 2024 Final Answer Key Declared; How To Download and CUET UG Results Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT