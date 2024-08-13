KLEE 2024 Admit Cards Released For LLB, LLM Exams; Details Below

The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) has issued the admit cards for the Kerala 3-year LLB and 5-year LLM entrance exams. Those who registered for the Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2024 can visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in to get the hall tickets.

Candidates must have the hall ticket to appear for the entrance exam. It is essential for the entry. The Kerala 3-year LLB and 5-year LLM entrance exams will be held on 18 August. It is important to note that the exams will be computer-based.