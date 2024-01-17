UGC NET December Result 2023 Today At Official Website: Steps To Download

UGC NET Result Date 2023 has been disclosed by the NTA on its website. As per the latest notice released by the NTA, the UGC NET December result will be announced on 17th January 2024, Wednesday. Along with the UGC NET result, the final UGC NET answer key and category-wise cut-off marks will also be released today. The UGC NET Cut-Off will be released as per the category of the candidate as well as subject-wise. The result is set to be released as per schedule since no official confirmation has been made regarding the delay in the declaration of the result as of now.

A total of 9,45,918 candidates appeared for the UGC NET December cycle exam that was held between 6th to 19th December 2023 in two phases. The first phase was conducted between 6th to 8th December 2023, whereas, the second was carried out between 11th to 14th December 2023. The UGC NET results 2023 are released in two phases, once for the exam and then for the National Fellowship for Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF), National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC), and National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste (NFSC).