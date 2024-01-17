UGC NET December Result 2023 Today At Official Website: Steps To Download

UGC NET 2023 results will be released soon on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
UGC NET Result Date 2023 has been disclosed by the NTA on its website. As per the latest notice released by the NTA, the UGC NET December result will be announced on 17th January 2024, Wednesday. Along with the UGC NET result, the final UGC NET answer key and category-wise cut-off marks will also be released today. The UGC NET Cut-Off will be released as per the category of the candidate as well as subject-wise. The result is set to be released as per schedule since no official confirmation has been made regarding the delay in the declaration of the result as of now.
A total of 9,45,918 candidates appeared for the UGC NET December cycle exam that was held between 6th to 19th December 2023 in two phases. The first phase was conducted between 6th to 8th December 2023, whereas, the second was carried out between 11th to 14th December 2023. The UGC NET results 2023 are released in two phases, once for the exam and then for the National Fellowship for Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF), National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC), and National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste (NFSC).
UGC NET result 2023 marking scheme is notified by NTA. For every correct answer, you will get 2 marks while no marks will be awarded if you have not answered any of the questions. No negative marking is there in the UGC NET exam. You must go through the UGC UGC NET exam pattern to get details on the UGC NET marking scheme.
The UGC NET result 2023 will be made only in online mode.
The candidates can check the result by visiting the UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Once they have visited the official website, a link will be displayed on the homepage that will be read as "UGC NET December 2023 Result Download Link".
Candidates would need to log in using their UGC NET application number and date of birth/password to be able to download the UGC NET result.
Candidates who qualify for the UGC NET exam will be awarded a certificate to teach for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship at Indian University and College. The certificate shall be valid for a lifetime.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)