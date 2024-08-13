UGC NET 2024 City Intimation Slip Released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; Details Here

The link for the UGC NET 2024 city intimation slip has been activated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). All the applicants who are going for the examination can visit the official website of UGC NET to download the slip. Candidates are required to have the application number and date of birth in hand to download the slip.

It is pertinent to note that the UGC NET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held in CBT mode from 21 August to 4 September 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The detailed dates for the UGC NET 2024 exam can be easily accessed on the official website.