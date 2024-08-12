UGC NET 2024 Admit Card & Exam City Slips To Be Out Soon; Details Below

advertisement
The link for the UGC NET 2024 Admit Card will be activated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon on its official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The students who are going to appear for the written examination can visit the website to check the admit card link.
The UGC NET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts from 21 August to 4 September 2024. The first shift will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT).
Apart from this, the NTA will also announce the city of the exam centre on its website. According to the information, the notification of the city of the exam centre will be posted on the NTA website within 10 days of the exam.
It is pertinent to note that the NTA will conduct the UGC NET June 2024 for the award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor. The exam will also be held for the appointment of Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. only.
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the UGC NET admit card link.
Enter required details to login
You can also download the admit card on your device
Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.
