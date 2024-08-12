UGC NET 2024 Admit Card & Exam City Slips To Be Out Soon; Details Below

The link for the UGC NET 2024 Admit Card will be activated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon on its official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The students who are going to appear for the written examination can visit the website to check the admit card link.

The UGC NET 2024 exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts from 21 August to 4 September 2024. The first shift will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT).