UGC NET 2021 Registration Starts: Here’s How to Apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam on the behalf of University Grant Commission (UGC) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for assistant professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021.
Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on Twitter announced the dates for UGC-NET exam.
Candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on UGC-NET’s official website: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/. The application process starts from 2 February and will go on till 2 March 2021. The last date to pay the application fee is 3 March.
According to the website, UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. However, in 2020 due to the pandemic, the June 2020 examination got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 until November 2020 to cover all the subjects. The December 2020 cycle had to be postponed and is now being conducted in March-April 2021.
