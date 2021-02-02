UGC NET 2021 Registration Starts: Here’s How to Apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exam on the behalf of University Grant Commission (UGC) for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and eligibility for assistant professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021.

Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, on Twitter announced the dates for UGC-NET exam.