UGC NET 2021 Phase 3 Exam Dates Released
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination dates for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2021 Phase 3 examination along with the rescheduled dates for UGC NET 2021 Phase 1 examination.
Thus, candidates who are going to be appearing for either of the examinations must visit the official website of the UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in and check all relevant details.
Candidates must note that the UGC NET 2021 Phase 3 examination and the UGC NET 2021 Phase 1 examination shall be conducted on 4 January 2022 and 5 January 2022.
While the UGC NET 2021 is currently being conducted across the country in various places, the Phase 1 examinations were postponed due to the cyclone Jawad.
However, candidates must note that the new examination dates of the UGC NET 2021 phase 1 are for the areas of Berhampur Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Gunupur, Puri, and Vishakhapatnam only.
On the other hand, the dates mentioned for the UGC NET 2021 phase 3 examination are for all those students who are supposed to sit for the examination.
In terms of the admit card release date, the NTA has mentioned in an official notice that the UGC NET admit cards for both the examinations shall be released soon on its official website.
Please see below the subject wise examination dates for both phase 1 and phase 3 of the UGC NET 2021 examination.
4 January 2022: Sociology
5 January 2022: Geography (Group 1)
5 January 2022: Geography (Group 2)
Additionally, candidates must note that both phase 3 and phase 1 examinations will be conducted in two shifts.
4 January 2022: Social work
4 January 2022: Labour welfare/Personnel management/Industrial relations/Labour and social welfare/Human resource
management
4 January 2022: Odia
4 January 2022: Telugu
For more details about the UGC NET phase 1 and phase 3 examination dates and other related information, check this space regularly and visit the official website of the UGC mentioned above.
Also, in case of any queries, reach out to the NTA at 011-40759000 or write to them at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)