UGC NET 2021: Phase 3 Exam Dates Released

While the UGC NET 2021 is currently being conducted across the country in various places, the Phase 1 examinations were postponed due to the cyclone Jawad.

However, candidates must note that the new examination dates of the UGC NET 2021 phase 1 are for the areas of Berhampur Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Gunupur, Puri, and Vishakhapatnam only.

On the other hand, the dates mentioned for the UGC NET 2021 phase 3 examination are for all those students who are supposed to sit for the examination.