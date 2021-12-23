SSC Exam Tentative Calendar 2022: Check Dates For CGL, CHSL, MTS And Other Exams

SSC Exam Tentative Calendar 2022. Image used for representational purpose.
The tentative annual calendar of the SSC examinations 2021-2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).
Therefore, candidates who are going to appear for the exam can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.ic to check the complete datesheet.
The SSC exams whose tentative datesheet has been released are CGL, CHSL, MTS, Stenographer C&D, GD constable, among others for the year 2021-2022.
Moreover, according to the calendar released, the preliminary exams for the combined graduate level exam (CGL) 2021 and combined higher secondary level tier 1 exam (CHSL) 2021 will commence in April and May 2022 respectively.
As for the application process for SSC CGL 2021, it shall begin from 23 December 2021. Whereas for CHSL 2021, it shall commence from 1 February 2022.
Candidates must note here that the exact dates of both these exams have still not been declared and we are referring only to a tentative calender released by SSC.
Furthermore, the SSC exam for multitasking (non-technical) staff (tier 1) shall be conducted in June 2022 while the exams for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator (Paper 1) will be held in December 2022.
As for the posts for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, the exams shall be held in June 2023.
On the other hand, the 2021 exams for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper 1 will be conducted in March 2023.
For more details regarding the SSC exam dates, please check the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.ic and check this space regularly for more updates on the same.