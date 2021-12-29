UGC NET 2021: Phase 3 Admit card Released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The admit card for the University Grants Commission, (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) for phase 3 examinations has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Hence, candiadtes who are going to appear for the exam can visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in, and download their respective admit cards.
The UGC NET 2021 phase 3 exams are scheduled to take place on 4 January 2022 and 5 January 2022.
Candidates must note that the exams for the four subjects of phase 1 that was postponed due to cyclone Jawad will also take place with the UGC NET 2021 phase 3 exams.
The Sociology exam shall be held on 4 January 2022 in a single shift. Whereas the Geography exam shall be will be conducted on 5 January 2022, in two shifts.
Please see a detailed step by step procedure now to check and download your UGC NET 2021 admit card
Visit the official website of NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Navigate to the link that reads ' NET phase 3 admit card' on the homempage.
Enter your official log in credentials such as username and password and any other details required.
Your UGC NET 2021 admit card will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future use.
Candidates must note that NTA has also revised the UGC NET 2021 phase 3 exam dates. While the exam was previously supposed to take place on 5 January 2022 and 6 January 2022, it shall now be conducted on 29 January 2022, 15 February 2022, 16 February 2022 , 17 February 2022 and 18 February 2022.
However amidst this change in dates, NTA is yet to announce the revised dates for the four phase 1 exams that were supposed to be held with NET 2021 phase 3 exams on 5 Janaury 2022 and 6 January 2022.
Thus for more updates regarding the UGC NET 2021 exams, please check this space regularly and visit the official website of NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)