UGC NET 2021: Phase 3 Admit card Released

The UGC NET 2021 phase 3 exams are scheduled to take place on 4 January 2022 and 5 January 2022.

Candidates must note that the exams for the four subjects of phase 1 that was postponed due to cyclone Jawad will also take place with the UGC NET 2021 phase 3 exams.

The Sociology exam shall be held on 4 January 2022 in a single shift. Whereas the Geography exam shall be will be conducted on 5 January 2022, in two shifts.