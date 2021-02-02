UGC-NET for JRF, Assistant Professor Eligibility From 2 to 17 May

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility test (UGC-NET) exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor will be conducted by the National Testing Authority on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021, Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Tuesday, 2 February.
The announcement was made by Dr Pokhriyal on Twitter. He also shared a public notice issued by the NTA.
According to the notice, the test will comprise two papers. While Paper I will include 50 MCQs, carrying 100 marks, paper II will carry 200 marks, comprising 100 MCQs.
While the online application process will go on for a period of one month from 2 February and end on 2 March, fees for the same can be paid till 3 March 2021.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined