FAQ: What is the Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme for UGC NET 2020?

The UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is slated to begin on Thursday, 24 September, and will go on till 5 November 2020. The national-level exam, which is held for selecting Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow or both, is usually held twice a year in June and in December. However, this year the test could not be held in June and is now being conducted by the National Testing Agency between September to November.

How to download admit cards?

On 19 September, the NTA released admit cards for exams scheduled on 24 and 25 September. Admit cards for exams scheduled between 29 September and 5 November will be released phase by phase, ahead of exams. Here’s how candidates can download their admit cards Visit the official website of UGC NET ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Select download admit card option

Key in application number, date of birth, and security pin

Click submit and then download the admit card to print it.

Can I download my admit card on phone and show it at the gate?

Candidates must not forget to carry a print out of the admit card as they will not be provided with a hard copy by the NTA. They must also keep in mind that entry into the exam centre will not be allowed on the basis of digital admit cards.

What if there are errors in my admit card?

Upon downloading the admit card, candidates must go through particulars like name, date of birth, category, test city, photograph and signature. Incase they are not able to download the admit card or there’s any error in it, students can call NTA on 8076535482 and 7703859909 between 10 am to 5:30 pm on working days.

What are the documents I should carry on exam day?

Apart from the admit card, students should carry a passport size photo (same as on admit card) apart from a valid proof of identity like Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, etc.

Can I carry my mobile phone inside the exam centre?

Candidates should not carry mobile phones, calculators or any other gadgets inside the exam hall. Moreover, they should not carry any eatables inside the exam centre. Candidates must wear a mask and are allowed to carry sanitisers in a transparent bottle. They must also check details of the exam centre and exam date carefully in order to ensure that reach the right place at the right time.

What is the exam pattern?

UGC NET is an online, computer based test comprising two papers that candidates must attempt within a period of three hours. Both Paper I and Paper II comprise objective, multiple-choice questions, all of which must be answered by students. Paper I tests teaching and research aptitude and is common and mandatory for all candidates, irrespective of the subject they are appearing for. It comprises 50 MCQs with four options and each question carries 2 marks. Paper II is based on the specific subject that the candidate is appearing for. It comprises 100 MCQs, each carrying two marks.

Is there negative marking?

Unlike several other entrance exams, there is no negative marking for UGC NET 2020. This means that a student would not loose marks if she selects a wrong answer. For each correct answer, students will be awarded 2 marks in both the papers, taking the total marks for Paper I to 100 and for Paper II to 200.