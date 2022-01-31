UGC NET 2020-21 Results Expected in February: Check Expected Cut-Off and Marks

The University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) was conducted in December 2020 and June 2021 by the the National Testing Agency (NTA).

After a long period of waiting, the UGC NET 2020 and 2021 results are expected to be out in early February 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check their respective results on the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.