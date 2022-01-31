UGC NET 2020-21 Results Expected in February: Check Expected Cut-Off and Marks

CSIR UGC NET 2021 results expected in February 2022.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) was conducted in December 2020 and June 2021 by the the National Testing Agency (NTA).
After a long period of waiting, the UGC NET 2020 and 2021 results are expected to be out in early February 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check their respective results on the official website of UGC at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Up till now, the NTA has mostly declared the UGC NET results within a month of the exams. However, due to COVID-19, the NTA had to merge the December 2020 and June 2021 sessions and the results shall now be declared after almost a year.
For the Unreserved category : Minimum 40 percent marks.
For the Reserved category: Minimum 35 percent marks.
For EWS and OBC categories: 65 to 70 percent marks.
For SC category: 60 to 65 percent marks.
For ST category: 55 to 60 percent marks.
Besides this, candidates need to ensure that they pass each paper separately. For example, paper 1 unreserved category candidates need to score 40 out of 100. Whereas candidates in the reserved category need to score 35 out of 100.
Similarly, in paper 2, unreserved category candidates have to obtain 70-75 marks out of 200.
For more updates on the UGC NET 2020-21 result, please check The Quint regularly.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)