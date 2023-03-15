UCEED 2023 Counselling Registration Process Started by IIT Bombay - Apply Now

UCEED 2023 Counselling Registration Process Begins. Follow below steps to apply.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the counselling registration process for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme on the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply by following the below mentioned steps. The last date to apply for the BDes programme by IIT Bombay is 31 March 2023.
The UCEED first seat allotment result will be declared by the concerned officials on 10 April 2023. The second seat allotment result will be released on 10 May, and the third seat allotment result will be out by 10 June 2023.
Following is the seat matrix of BDes programme 2023.
|Institute
|Open
|Open-PwD
|EWS
|EWS-PwD
|OBC-NCL
|OBC-PwD
|SC
|ST
|PwD
|Total
|IT Bombay
|15
|0
|3
|1
|10
|0
|5
|2
|1
|37
|IIT Delhi
|7
|0
|2
|0
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|20
|IIT Guwahati
|22
|1
|6
|0
|14
|1
|7
|4
|0
|56
|IIT Hyderabad
|10
|0
|2
|1
|7
|0
|4
|2
|0
|26
|IIITDM Jabalpur
|25
|1
|7
|0
|17
|1
|9
|5
|0
|66
|Total
|79
|2
|20
|2
|53
|3
|28
|15
|1
|205
Visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link that reads as "BDes Admission to IITB, IITD, IITG, IITH and IIITDMJ,"
A registration page will appear on the screen.
Complete the registration process.
Complete all the required details in the application.
Upload all the required documents.
Pay the application fee.
Hit the submit option.
Download, save, and print a copy of the counselling form for future reference.
The UCEED is a national-level examination conducted by the IIT Bombay for candidates who want to seek admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programme at different IIT institutes of the country including IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, and IIITDM Jabalpur.
