Two Teachers in Hapur Booked For ‘Forcibly Stripping’ 2 Dalit Students in School

Following an incident where two Dalit girls were ‘forcibly stripped’ by their teachers in a government school in Hapur on 11 July, an FIR has been lodged by the police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Monday, 18 July.

The parents had alleged that their daughters were asked to take off their uniforms and give them to two other students, who were not in uniform, for a class photograph.

The FIR was lodged under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 166 (public servant disobeying the law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section 3 (2) (v) (punishments for offenses of atrocities) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.