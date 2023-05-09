Karnataka Election Exit Poll 2023 Result Date & Time; Important Details Here

Karnataka assembly election 2023 is scheduled in one phase - on 10 May.
(Image: The Quint)
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The tenure for the Karnataka Assembly ends on 24 May 2023 thus the Karnataka elections will begin on 10 May 2023 for all the 224 constituencies. The Karnataka assembly is the seventh-largest legislative body in terms of strength.
The election will be conducted in a single phase and the Election Commission of India will declare the final election results on May 13. The winning party needs at least 113 seats to form a government in Karnataka Assembly. There are 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Schedules Tribes (ST). Congress has 75 seats, and JD(S) has 28 seats in the incumbent Assembly. The participating political parties have started their campaigns and have released their list of candidates and manifestos.
Have a look at the date and time for the Karnataka Election Exit Poll 2023 Result.
The people of Karnataka will vote for a new government on 10 May 2023 and the ECI will take three days for the counting of the votes.
The Karnataka election exit poll result 2023 will be announced on 10 May after the voting is complete. The final Karnataka Election result will be announced on 13 May 2023 by ECI.
On 1 May 2023, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a video conference and reviewed the election arrangements and law & order conditions in the state. Karnataka's total number of voters is 5,21,73,579, out of which 2.62 crores are males, and 2.59 crores are females. The number of polling stations set across the state is 58,282.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)