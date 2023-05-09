Karnataka Election Exit Poll 2023 Result Date & Time; Important Details Here

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The tenure for the Karnataka Assembly ends on 24 May 2023 thus the Karnataka elections will begin on 10 May 2023 for all the 224 constituencies. The Karnataka assembly is the seventh-largest legislative body in terms of strength.

The election will be conducted in a single phase and the Election Commission of India will declare the final election results on May 13. The winning party needs at least 113 seats to form a government in Karnataka Assembly. There are 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Schedules Tribes (ST). Congress has 75 seats, and JD(S) has 28 seats in the incumbent Assembly. The participating political parties have started their campaigns and have released their list of candidates and manifestos.

Have a look at the date and time for the Karnataka Election Exit Poll 2023 Result.