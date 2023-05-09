MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date, Time & Websites to Check Scorecard

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 to be declared today
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE is all set to declare the MBOSE HSSLC Results 2023 today, 9 May 2023 for Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams. The board has informed that the result will be declared in the office hours- 10 AM to 11 AM and after the release of the Meghalaya Board Class 12 result, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites – and
As per the previous years MBOSE Results pattern, the result is likely to be declared at 10 AM.
The result will be available on the official website and on the official portal of the state –megresults.nic.in. Students must be aware that this website may become unresponsive but there are other alternative websites.
The MBOSE HSSLC Exams were conducted for all four streams – Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational from 15 March to 30 March 2023. The results for the Science, Commerce and Vocational streams will be declared today while the results for the MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts Stream will be declared later.
The Meghalaya board announced the result date and said, “the result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 09-05-2023 during office hours."
The notification further read, "The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in."
meghalaya.shiksha
results.shiksha
indiaresults.com
