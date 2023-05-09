MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Date, Time & Websites to Check Scorecard

Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE is all set to declare the MBOSE HSSLC Results 2023 today, 9 May 2023 for Class 12 Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams. The board has informed that the result will be declared in the office hours- 10 AM to 11 AM and after the release of the Meghalaya Board Class 12 result, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites – megresults.nic.in and mbose.in.

As per the previous years MBOSE Results pattern, the result is likely to be declared at 10 AM.

The result will be available on the official website and on the official portal of the state –megresults.nic.in. Students must be aware that this website may become unresponsive but there are other alternative websites.