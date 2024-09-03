TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 Released At Official Website; Details Below

advertisement
The Telangana State Eligibility Test 2024 (TS SET 2024) is just around the corner. The crucial exam is scheduled to be held on 10 September 2024. To download the TS SET Hall Ticket 2024, visit the official website of Telangana SET and click on the download link available on the homepage.
It is pertinent to note that the Telangana State Eligibility Test 2024 was previously scheduled for August 28, 29, 30, and 31. The exam was postponed due to the UGC NET 2024 examination. The new dates of September 10, 11, 12, and 13 were proposed due to the postponement of the examination. The application form correction window was also rescheduled due to the postponement of the examination from August 20 to September 2.
The Telangana State Eligibility Test 2024 is for recruiting and promoting Lecturers and Assistant Professors at Telangana's universities and degree colleges. Paper 2 of TS SET will have 100 objective questions carrying 2 marks each. The questions in the second paper of the TS SET 2024 will be compulsory. Questions in the first paper, which consists of 50 compulsory questions, will be of a general nature intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidates. Questions will primarily assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidates.
Visit the official website of Telangana SET
Click on the download link available on the homepage to download the TS SET Hall Ticket 2024.
The link is available along with the login window for the hall ticket.
The candidates need to enter the application number, password, and security key in the login window available on the homepage.
The TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
The link to download the TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 is available on the official website of Telangana SET
Click on the download link available on the homepage.
