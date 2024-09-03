TS SET Hall Ticket 2024 Released At Official Website; Details Below

The Telangana State Eligibility Test 2024 (TS SET 2024) is just around the corner. The crucial exam is scheduled to be held on 10 September 2024. To download the TS SET Hall Ticket 2024, visit the official website of Telangana SET and click on the download link available on the homepage.

It is pertinent to note that the Telangana State Eligibility Test 2024 was previously scheduled for August 28, 29, 30, and 31. The exam was postponed due to the UGC NET 2024 examination. The new dates of September 10, 11, 12, and 13 were proposed due to the postponement of the examination. The application form correction window was also rescheduled due to the postponement of the examination from August 20 to September 2.