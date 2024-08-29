SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Released For Various Regions; Details Below

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards for several regions. All the applicants who have applied for the CGL 2024 examination can visit the official website of the SSC - ssc.gov.in to download the admit card.

It is pertinent to note that the SSC CGL 2024 exam is scheduled to be held from 9 September 2024 to 26 September 2024 across the country. Those who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of the SSC to download the admit card. The link for the same is provided by the SSC on the official website.