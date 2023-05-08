TS Inter Result 2023 Manabadi Date: TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result On 9 May

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE is all set to release the 1st and 2nd Year result tomorrow, 9 May 2023. As per the latest update on Manabadi, the TSBIE 1st and 2nd year results will be declared on the above mentioned date. Students who appeared for the exams can check and download the results from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS Inter Exams 2023 for 1st Year was conducted from 15 March to 3 April and the exams for second year was conducted from 16 March to 4 April 2023

After the results are declared, the result link will be activated on the official website. The State Education Minister is expected to announce the result via a press conference. Students can enter their roll number and school code to get access to the result.