TS ICET Counselling 2024 Schedule Released; Registration To Begin On 1 September

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is going to start the counselling process for the admission to the state’s MBA colleges on September 1. Students who are eligible to apply will be able to register for the counselling on the official website of the TSCHE- tsicet.nic.in.

The registration process for the TSCHE 2024 MBA admissions will start on September 1 and will continue till September 8. Students are required to submit the application form along with the documents online on the official website. After submitting the documents, the students will be given the provisional seat allotment list on September 14. The students will be required to pay the tuition fees and report online by September 17.