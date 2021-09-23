TS ICET 2021 Result To Be Declared Today: Here's How to Check

TSICET 2021 exam was conducted on 19 and 20 August 2021.
Check TS ICET 2021 result on icet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2021 result is scheduled to be announced on Thursday, 23 September 2021. The result will declared by Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Students who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of TSCHE: icet.tsche.ac.in.

Final answer key will also be released on Thursday. The provisional answer key was released on 1 September.

TSICET 2021 exam was conducted on 19 and 20 August 2021.

How to Check TS ICET 2021 Result

  • Visit the official website of TSCHE: icet.tsche.ac.in.

  • Click on TS ICET 2021 Result/ Answer key link on the home page

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your registration number/ roll number, date of birth and other required details.

  • Your result will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for future reference

Qualifying marks in TSICET-2021 is 25 percent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates. Qualified candidates will have to appear for counselling at the notified centres.

TS ICET is an integrated common entrance test conducted for admission into Master in Business Administration (MBA) and Master in Computer Application (MCA) courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22. The exam was conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of TSCHE.

