TS EAMCET 2020 Results Expected to be Released on 3 October

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 results are expected to be released on Saturday, 3 October. | (Photo: The Quint)

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad is expected to announce the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 results on Saturday, 3 October.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website: eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS EAMCET 2020 exam was conducted on 9-11 and 14 September.

The results was earlier expected to be released on 23 or 24 September but according to an NDTV report, the results should be released by the 3 October.

The official answer key of TS EAMCET 2020 was released on 18 September and candidates could raises objections till 20 September.

TS EAMCET result 2020 will include details such as: marks scored, rank, qualifying status and candidate’s personal information such as- name, registration number, photograph and signature.