TS DSC Result 2024 Results To Be Released Soon; Final Answer Key Out

The Telangana Department of School Education (TS DSC) is hopeful that it will announce the results of the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts soon. The announcement will be made on the official website of the department, tsdsc.aptonline.in. Candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the website to check the TS DSC 2024 result.

It is pertinent to note that the final answer key for the TS DSC 2024 exam has been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates. The provisional answer keys were issued in August and candidates were required to submit objections if they had any. The final answer keys have been prepared after reviewing the objections raised by the candidates.