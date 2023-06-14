TS DOST 2023 Phase 1 Seat Allotment To Be Released on 16 June on dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST 2023 phase 1 seat allotment will be released on 16 June. Check details here.
The Degree Online Services Telangana will release the TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment result on Friday, 16 June 2023 on the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results by following the below mentioned steps.
The registration process for TS DOST Seat Allotment process started on 16 May and ended on 11 June 2023. The web option window was open for candidates from 20 May to 11 June and is now closed.
After the results of TS DOST Seat Allotment Phase 1 are announced, candidates will be allowed to apply for the self reporting process from 16 to 25 June 2023, according to the TS DOST 2023 Schedule released by the officials.
According to an official notification, "DOST offers single window (DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in) for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET)."
Go to the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the login page.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment result will open on your computer screen in the form of a PDF file.
Download the file and check the result.
Save and print a copy for future references.
