KCET 2023 Result: KEA To Declare Karnataka CET Results on 15 June; Details Here

The KCET or UGCET Exam 2023 is awaiting and students are eager to know about the result date. According to indianexpress.com, an official has confirmed that the Karnataka CET result 2023 will be declared on Thursday, 15 June 2023 by the KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority).

Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards from the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Earlier, the results were likely to be announced today on 14 June.

This year, approximately 2.5 lakh candidates took part in the KCET examination that was held on 20 and 21 May 2023. The exam was held at 592 centres of the state, among which 121 centres were located in Bangalore.