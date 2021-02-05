‘We Were Beaten Mercilessly’: Tripura’s Terminated Teachers

A sit-in staged by teachers in Tripura turned violent on 27 January as the Tripura state government apprehending a law and order situation imposed Section 144 for 24 hours.

It has been over 11 months since more than 10,000 teachers lost their jobs in Tripura. The Tripura High Court in 2014 passed an order to terminate a total of 10,323 school teachers stating a faulty recruitment process. The order was then upheld by Supreme Court which stated that the teachers can take the retirement by 31 December 2017, but then the government made them work on an ad hoc basis till March 2020 stating less number of teachers in school.