‘We Were Beaten Mercilessly’: Tripura’s Terminated Teachers

A sit-in staged by teachers in Tripura turned violent on 27 January as the Tripura state government apprehending a law and order situation imposed Section 144 for 24 hours.
It has been over 11 months since more than 10,000 teachers lost their jobs in Tripura. The Tripura High Court in 2014 passed an order to terminate a total of 10,323 school teachers stating a faulty recruitment process. The order was then upheld by Supreme Court which stated that the teachers can take the retirement by 31 December 2017, but then the government made them work on an ad hoc basis till March 2020 stating less number of teachers in school.
The teachers formed a joint forum comprising three separate organisations – Justice for 10323, Amra 10323 and All Tripura Ad Hoc Teachers’ Association – to protest in Agartala. They started an indefinite sit-in from 7 December 2020.
The silent protest continued till Day 51. On 27 January when the teachers decided to march till the Residential office of the chief minister, the police citing “undemocratic protests” lathi-charged teachers.
The silent protest turned violent when the police detained more than 200 teachers and over 100 were injured during the riot. The police used lathi charge, tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets against the teachers.
Protesting the police action, a large section of the teachers headed towards the chief minister’s official residence, following which police tried to disperse them. More than 70 teachers and 17 police officials were injured. The injured teachers and the police personnel were admitted to the Agartala Medical College and Hospital and Indira Gandhi Memorial hospital in Agartala.
The Tripura government has created a common recruitment rule with an upper age limit for the teachers to appear for Group C and Group D recruitment. The teachers can appear for the exam along with the other unemployed youth for a government posting.
