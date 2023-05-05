AP SSC Result 2023 Date: Direct Link To Check Cut-off Scores on Manabadi

AP SSC Results 2023 will be declared soon on Manabadi and official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The BSEAP (Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh) is likely to declare the AP SSC Result 2023 anytime soon on the official websites, bse.ap.gov.in and Manabadi. There were rumors that the 10th result will be declared this week, however, the exact date and time has not been confirmed by the concerned officials yet.
Once released, candidates will be able to download and check the AP SSC Class 10 results by following the below mentioned steps.
This year, the AP SSC Class 10 exam was conducted from 3 to 18 April 2023. The exam was held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Approximately 6 lakh candidates participated in the AP SSC Exam this year.
Besides checking the results from official websites, it is expected that the Board will provide the facility for candidates to check their scores through SMS and call. However, the AP SSC Marksheets 2023 and scorecards can be downloaded from the aforementioned website only once the result is released.
The AP SSC Results 2023 will be declared by the State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana in presence of other board officials through a press conference. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on AP SSC Result 2023.
Go to the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the AP SSC Results 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
