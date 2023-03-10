PSTET 2023 Admit Card Released: Direct Link & Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

PSTET 2023 Admit Card Is Out Now. Check Important Details Here.
The Punjab State Council of Educational Research and Training (PSTET) has released the PSTET 2023 Admit Card on the official website, pstet2023.org. All those candidates who are going to appear in the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) Exam 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps to download the hall ticket.
Students must remember that the PSTET will be held by the concerned authorities on 12 March 2023. The exam will be conducted for two papers, including Paper I and Paper II.
There will be 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in both the papers. For each correct answer, 1 mark will be given to students, however, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
To download the PSTET 2023 Hall Ticket, candidates must follow the below mentioned steps.
Go to the official website, pstet2023.org.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct link for downloading the PSTET 2023 Admit Card.
A login page will appear on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your PSTET admit card will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the details mentioned in the admit card carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of hall ticket for the future reference.
