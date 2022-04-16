'Misunderstood': TIFR On Notice Asking Workers To Not Make 'Anti-Govt' Comments

TIFR campus in Mumbai.
After the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Mumbai asked its employees in an official notice to not make "anti-government" statements on social media platforms, the institute clarified on Saturday, 16 April, that its notice had been completely misinterpreted.
"Unfortunately, the wording of the notice was such that it has become subject to a great deal of misinterpretation," the TIFR said, as per a report by PTI. The institute, however, added that levelling criticism against the government or the TIFR in public required permission in advance.
It further added that the rules mentioned in its notice were already in existence and the new communication was issued to ensure that they are applicable to social media in addition to television and print media.
It also said that the instructions in this regard must also be conveyed by staff members to their families.
"No new restrictions on family members and visitors of staff members are being imposed or are intended to be imposed. This note is being issued to clarify this point," the institute explained.
The notice also barred the sharing of photographs and videos of the TIFR, warning that doing so would lead to severe security consequences.
