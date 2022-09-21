Telangana State CPGET 2022 Result Out, How To Check

The Telangana state post Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) was conducted by the Osmania University and now the result has been prepared and is out. Osmania University released the TS CPGET result 2022 yesterday, 20 September 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the CPGET exam can check and download the result from the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

The candidates will have to enter their CPGET hall ticket number, date of birth, and registration number if they wish to download the rank card. The rank card will have details like name, application number, date of birth, category, marks obtained, result status, etc.

Candidates who qualify the exam with the passing marks will have to appear for the counselling round. The TS CPGET 2022 entrance test was conducted online in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode.