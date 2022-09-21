Telangana State CPGET 2022 Result Out, How To Check

TS CPGET 2022 result out at cpget.tsche.ac.in
The Telangana state post Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) was conducted by the Osmania University and now the result has been prepared and is out. Osmania University released the TS CPGET result 2022 yesterday, 20 September 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the CPGET exam can check and download the result from the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in.
The candidates will have to enter their CPGET hall ticket number, date of birth, and registration number if they wish to download the rank card. The rank card will have details like name, application number, date of birth, category, marks obtained, result status, etc.
Candidates who qualify the exam with the passing marks will have to appear for the counselling round. The TS CPGET 2022 entrance test was conducted online in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode.
Visit the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in.
On the homepage, click at the link that reads 'Download Rank Card'.
Enter your credentials like hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth for login.
Click on 'View Rank Card' button.
The CPGET result 2022 will appear on the screen.
Candidates can cross-check the details and download it for future use.
Osmania University conducts the CPGET 2022 for admissions into various postgraduate programmes PG (MA, MSc, MCom, etc) courses, PG Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( MA, MSc, MBA) in eight participating universities – Osmania university, Kakatiya University, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, Hyderabad, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.