TBSE Tripura 10th, 12th Results Date & Time: TBSE Result 2023 To be Out Today

Tripura Board 10th, 12th results to be released today
TBSE Results 2023: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE is all set to release the TBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023 today, 5 June at around 12 noon.
After the results are declared, students who appeared in the 10th, and 12th board exams can check and download their results from the official website at tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in.
The TBSE 10th Board Exams 2023 were conducted from 16 March to 18 April 2023 while class 12 exams were held from 15 March to 19 April 2023. As per the reports, around 43,503 students registered for Class 10 and Madrasa Alim examinations while 38,034 candidates registered for Class 12 examinations.
Here is the step-by-step process for students to check and download the TBSE 10th, 12 result that they can follow after the result link is activated.
Visit the official website at tbresults.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the TBSE Results 2023 link
Tap on class 10 or class 12 result link
You will have to enter your roll number and other details to log in
Your TBSE Results 2023 will appear on the screen
You can download the result and take a printout future reference
