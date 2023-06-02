Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared: How to Download MSBSHSE Class 10th Results

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2023 Released. Important Details Here.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the SSC 10th final exam result 2023 on the official website – mahahsscboard.in.
Candidates who participated in the Maharashtra Board Class 10th exam this year can download and check their results & scorecards by using personal login credentials like board exam seat number, mother's name, and other details. This year, the Maharashtra 10th board exams were conducted from 2 to 25 March 2023.
Earlier, MSBSHSE announced the HSC 12th final exam result on 25 May 2023 and the overall pass percentage was 91.25 percent.
Here is the list of websites to check the Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2023.
mahahsscboard.in
mahresult.nic.in
Go to the official website – mahresult.nic.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the Maharashtra SSC result 2023.
A login page will show up on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
Like other states, Maharashtra doesn't reveal the names of the state board toppers, therefore no topper list has been released for the Maharashtra Board 10th Exam Result. However, candidates can check the following details.
Pass percentage
Attendance Percentage in the Exam.
Gender Wise Result Percentage
District Wise Pass Percentage.
