SC/ST Overseas Scholarships: RTI Revelations Vs Tamil Nadu Govt's Damage Control

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In September, a Dalit PhD scholar from Tamil Nadu claimed on video that he was being treated like "another Rohith Vemula".
Bharathidasan Raman, who's enrolled at the National University of Malaysia, is a beneficiary of the Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship Scheme that financially assists Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students pursuing Master's degrees and PhD courses at foreign universities. In the widely shared video, Raman alleged he was not receiving funds under the scheme.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led Tamil Nadu government, however, claimed that the PhD scholar had sought a higher amount without submitting the required documents.
Two months later, the issue remains a flashpoint in the state, with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin accusing the TVK government for putting the students through "mental distress".
Even before Raman's viral video, Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu on 20 August had responded to a calling-attention motion in the state Assembly and presented details about the scheme. “There is no lag or delay in disbursal of funds in the scheme,” he had said.
A student from Tamil Nadu, who's pursuing law and facing scholarship delays like Raman, said he was not aware of the numbers shared by the minister in August. “I had not joined [the foreign university] at the time—and I was not aware of those numbers,” the student, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Quint.
He pointed out that he has continued to face problems with grievance handling. “I submitted my claims, but they are still pending. They tell me that it is under process. But, whenever I see that message, ‘under process’, it only makes me worried about whether I'll get the money or not. I am borrowing money from my friends to manage my expenses," he said.
"We want to study but we can't focus on them. We are just left to fight and struggle with the delays. Even if they pay the money now, they can’t pay for the mental trauma I have been through," he added.
The findings of the RTI, filed by Chennai-based activist A Gnanaprakash, validates the delays students like Raman had been alleging. The reply, dated 5 November, from the Directorate of Adi Dravidar Welfare showed that 365 beneficiaries had been selected from 437 applicants for the 2026-27 academic year. Of the selected students, 164 had travelled abroad for their studies.
Even as 65 students have received financial assistance, the RTI response clearly shows that more than double, or 164 students, have already joined their respective foreign colleges or universities.
After eight days of the RTI response, in a press release issued on 13 November, the Department of Social Justice provided an updated status, through the Department of Information and Public Relations, of the scheme for academic year 2026-27.
According to the department, 366 students had been selected under the scheme, of which 165 had gone abroad.
The department said that 140 of the 165 students who had joined their universities had submitted online applications, along with their admission and university fee details. Of these, 84 students had received scholarship assistance amounting to Rs 30.24 crore.
“However, the new figures do not explain the minister's 20 August statement that Rs 131 crore had been disbursed to 362 students during the 2026-27 academic year,” educationist Prince Gajendra Babu told The Quint.
Babu is the General Secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, Tamil Nadu.
He further added that the objective of the scheme should remain central to the discussion. “The scheme is meant to assist the upliftment of oppressed communities. But now, how do we look at this? Instead of giving assurance and hope, the ongoing issues will create fear and trauma among students. This also threatens those who dream of pursuing higher education abroad,” he added.
The press release also said that special education loans amounting to Rs 9.5 crore were given through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation to help students meet initial expenses, including visa fees, air tickets, and advance tuition fees.
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