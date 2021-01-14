TN Issues SOP for Schools: 25 Kids Per Class, Six Working Days

The SOP also instructed the schools to follow health, hygiene, and safety protocols before opening the schools. The State government said that the school premises, including the furniture, should be cleaned and disinfected.

The schools should arrange for hand wash facilities along with soap and water and sanitizers should be provided. The schools should also ensure the availability of key supplies like thermal scanners, disinfectants, soaps, pulse oximeters, etc, and other essentials.

The teachers and staff have temporarily been permitted to use alternate arrangement formats instead of biometric attendance for teachers and staff.