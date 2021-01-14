TN Issues SOP for Schools: 25 Kids Per Class, Six Working Days

The Tamil Nadu government, after permitting the reopening of schools for Classes 10 and 12 students from Tuesday, has released a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools.
The Tamil Nadu government has permitted schools to reopen for Class 10 and 12 in the first phase on 19 January. Accordingly, the schools will conduct classes with not more than 25 students and the schools can also split the students into batches.
Here are the other general details mentioned in the SOP:
The SOP also instructed the schools to follow health, hygiene, and safety protocols before opening the schools. The State government said that the school premises, including the furniture, should be cleaned and disinfected.
The schools should arrange for hand wash facilities along with soap and water and sanitizers should be provided. The schools should also ensure the availability of key supplies like thermal scanners, disinfectants, soaps, pulse oximeters, etc, and other essentials.
The teachers and staff have temporarily been permitted to use alternate arrangement formats instead of biometric attendance for teachers and staff.
A minimum of six-feet of physical distance should be maintained when queuing up for entry and inside the school. Assemblies, sports and cultural events should be avoided. No period shall be allowed for Physical Education and NSS and NCC activities shall not be allowed, the SOP said.
The SOP added, “The first step on the reopening of the schools will be health profiling and screening of students/staff. Information from students, teachers and other staff (Health Profiling) should be collected in the form of a self-declaration regarding their health condition. A health check-up by a team of doctors shall also be arranged as per a schedule, to screen the students and teachers for diseases/ailments/co-morbid conditions.”
Students with co-morbidities, employees who are at higher risk, older employees, pregnant employees, and employees who have underlying medical conditions can be advised to take extra precautions, it said.
(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)
