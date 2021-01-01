With Fall in Cases, Students Return to Classrooms in Assam, K’taka

With the number of COVID-19 cases reducing in the country and the easing of restrictions in light of the pandemic, schools across states reopened partially on Friday, 1 January.
ASSAM
In Assam, all educational institutions, from elementary level to university reopened on 1 January. All educational institutions have been functioning in a staggered manner since September 2020 in the state.
KARNATAKA
Schools in Karnataka reopened for Classes 6 to 12 on 1 January. Staggered classes were being held in the state since October.
The government has also planned to hold regular classes for for PU-I year from 15 January.
KERALA
Schools in Kerala remained closed since the coronavirus lockdown in March, will reopen partially on 1 January. The students of Class 10 and 12 will return to schools first with limited hours and restriction on the number of students. While cases are decreasing in the country, Kerala has been the hotbed of COVID-19 infection and the number of daily cases is yet to decrease.
Schools will also partially reopen in Puducherry, Pune, and Bihar from 4 January. Schools in Mumbai will remain shut till 15 January over concerns about the new virus variant.
Published: undefined