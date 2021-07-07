Tagore, Radhakrishnan Removed From UP Class 10 & 12 Syllabus

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has removed works of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and former President Dr S Radhakrishnan from their English syllabus for students of Classes 10 and 12.

News18 reported that Tagore’s story ‘The Home Coming’ and Dr Radhakrishnan’s essay ‘The Women’s Education’ have been dropped along with works of a few other noted Indian and English writers and poets.

Mulk Raj Anand’s short story ‘The Lost Child’ and RK Narayanan’s ‘An Astrologer’s Day’ have also been removed from the Class 12 syllabus. Additionally, works of PB Shelley and John Milton have also been dropped.