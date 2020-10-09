SC Refuses to Cancel CLAT Entrance Exam, Stay Counselling Process

The court allowed petitioners to submit their grievances before a redressal committee headed by an ex-CJI. The Quint Representative Image. | (Photo: The Quint) Education The court allowed petitioners to submit their grievances before a redressal committee headed by an ex-CJI.

The Supreme Court on Friday, 9 October, allowed a group of petitioners to submit within two days, their grievances against the Common Law Aptitude Test 2020 before a redressal committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India, while refusing to either cancel the law school entrance test or staying the counseling process for it, reports Live Law. The bench, comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah, was hearing a writ petition urging the Consortium of National Law Universities to reconduct CLAT 2020, while also claiming that several students writing the exam had faced a plethora of glitches.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan told the court that CLAT 2020 candidates were inconvenienced to a great deal as they were unable to feed in the right answers, wrong model answers for questions and markings.

Further, Senior Advocate Sankaranarayan submitted before the court that around 40,000 objections pertaining to questions and answers were received.

“They have given wrong answers and wrong questions. On 19,000 objections, there is no response from them.” Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan

He also said that the exam was riddled with software glitches that have never happened before, while adding that, "The cut off in this exam is not even 0 but -4!" According to news agency PTI, Senior Advocate Sankaranarayanan also claimed that "There are many mistakes in the question papers and answer key. For the first time, only 3 percent students have crossed the 50 percent marks of total 150 marks."

Appearing for consortium of NLUs, Senior lawyer PS Narasimha alleged that unnecessary complaints have been raised.

"No payment is required to be made for raising objections. 146th and 150th question raised a lot of objections and thus those questions were dropped as per expert committee recommendation," PTI quoted him as saying.

(With inputs from Live Law & PTI)