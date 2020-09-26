CLAT 2020 Result Date, Answer Key Schedule Announced 

The Consortium of National Law Universities on Saturday, 26 September, released the CLAT 2020 post-exam calendar. The CLAT 2020 exam will be held on 28 September from 2-4 pm and the answer key for the same will be released on the day.

The jump in schedule is being done in an effort to avoid any further delay for law aspirants. The CLAT 2020 has been postponed multiple times due the COVID-19 outbreak. As per guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), colleges will be being from 1 November.

CLAT 2020 aspirants will be allowed to raise objections till 29 September based on the answer key released. Students are required to send their objections along with proof and a fee. If any objections are accepted, they will be included in the final answer key and the results will be released based on it. The final answer key will be released on 3 October.