CLAT 2020 Results Declared: Check How to Download Yours

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 on Monday, 5 October, on its official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Nearly 68,833 students downloaded the admit card for the CLAT 2020 exam, however, only 86.20 percent students appeared for the test.

The CLAT 2020 exam was originally scheduled in May but was postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent national lockdown in India. The Consortium conducted the CLAT 2020 exam on 28 September across 300 centres this year, with the highest number of centres in Uttar Pradesh at 45, followed by Delhi at 25 centres.

The Consortium also released the official answer key for CLAT 2020 on 3 October. The admission process will begin from 9-15 October. Candidates will be required to pay Rs 25,000 as counselling fee for which a window will be given from 6-7 October. This counselling fee will be adjusted with the university fee.