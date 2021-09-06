Supreme Court Bench Quashes Plea to Defer NEET UG 2021

The Supreme Court on Monday, 6 September, quashed a plea to defer the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Exam (NEET) UG 2021 to a date after the declaration of the CBSE compartment, private and patrachar exam results, reported LiveLaw.

“We will not entertain this petition. We do not want uncertainty. Let the exam continue,” said a SC bench comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and Justice CT Ravikumar.

Appearing for the petitioners, Advocate Anjaneya Mishra stated that nearly one lakh students were appearing for the second CBSE compartment exams and since several colleges have already opened admissions, petitioners were worried about losing their seats.

The bench stated that only 1 percent of the students would be appearing for the compartment exams and the NEET UG 2021 schedule couldn’t be disrupted due to it.