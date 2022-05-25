St Stephen's Insists on Interview, but DU Says Such Admissions Will Be 'Null'

St Stephen's College, in a prospectus on its website, said it would give 15 percent weightage to interviews in its admission process. In retaliation, the Delhi University wrote to the principal of college, asking him to 'withdraw' the prospectus, adding that any admission made in violation of the DU's rules would be considered "null and void."

This comes amid an ongoing tussle between the university and the college over the admission process. In March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) made the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) mandatory for all those applying to central universities.

However, St Stephen's College held its ground saying that it would continue to conduct entrance exams with weightage to interviews.