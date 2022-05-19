CUET-PG Admissions To Begin in the Last Week of July, Applications Open Today

Application forms for CUET-PG Admissions will be available on the CUET website.
(Aroop Mishra/Altered by The Quint)
The Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) will be held in the last week of July, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced on Twitter.
He added that the application forms would be available on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website from Thursday, 19 May.
The application window will be open till 18 June.
The forms can be found on the official CUET website. The entrance will be a computer-based test.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)