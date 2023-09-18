SSC MTS Answer Key Released At ssc.nic.in; Steps To Download & Raise Objections

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC released the SSC MTS answer key yesterday, September 17. Candidates who registered for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 can check and download the answer key from the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates must know that the answer key is provisional in nature.

The Commission conducted the SSC MTS and Havaldar Examination 2023 from 1 to 14 September 2023 at different centers all over the country. SSC has released the tentative answer keys along with the candidates' response sheet. Candidates can access the MTS Answer Key 2023 by logging in using their Examination Roll No. and password on the portal.

Candidates will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key between 17 to 20 September 2023, till 4:00 PM. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 for every question they challenge.