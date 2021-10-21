SSC MTS 2021: Admit Card Released for Central Region Candidates

SSC MTS 2021 Admit Card Released for Central region.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Admit Card 2021 for Paper 1 exams on Wednesday, 20 October 2021. The exams pertaining to candidates from the central region are scheduled to be held between 22 October 2021 and 2 November 2021 . Candidates who had applied for this program can download their respective admit cards from the official website of SSC at sscer.org.
Candidates must note that they must keep their official credentials such as their registration ID and roll number handy in order to download their SSC MTS 2021 admit card.
The exam is set to be conducted in an offline basis in a computer-based format. All examination centres have also been given directions by SSC to conducts the exams in line with all the existing COVID-19 directives and protocols.
Candidates are also advised to read the necessary instructions given on the SSC MTS 2021 Admit Card. Applicants must also note that the SSC MTS 2021 admit card is an important document that they must carry with themselves on the date of the exam. If any candidate fails to produce their SSC MTS 2021 admit card, he/she shall not be allowed to sit for the exam.
Following are some simple steps for you to download your SSC MTS 2021 Admit Card.
Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission Central Region at sscer.org.
Navigate to the ‘Latest News’ section on the homepage.
Select “Know Your Status and Download e-Admit Card of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination, 2021."
Enter your official credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth and security code to login.
Your SSC MTS 2021 Admit card shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and keep a print out for future reference.