SSC Exam Schedule 2021: All You need To Know

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam schedule of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Tier 2 Examination 2020, tier 2 and 3 of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 and Selection Post (Phase-IX) Examination 2021.
According to the notice, the SSC CHSL exam is scheduled to be conducted on 9 January 2022 , CGL 2020 Tier 2 exam on 28 and 29 January 2022, CGL 2020 Tier 3 on 6 February 2022 and Selection post ( Phase-IX) exam 2021 from 2-10 February 2022.
However, the released schedule is liable to changing conditions and government guidelines in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The candidates are advised to visit the website of the commission regularly for more updates: ssc.nic.in.
