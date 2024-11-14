SSC JE Paper II Answer Key: Raise Objections Before Deadline Today at ssc.nic.in

advertisement
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) closes the objection window for the SSC JE Paper II provisional answer key today, 14 November. Candidates who took the 2024 Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, Paper-II, can submit objections on ssc.gov.in.
The SSC JE Paper 2 answer key was released on 11 November 2024, along with the opening of the objection window. Candidates can challenge the tentative answer keys by paying Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. The deadline for submitting objections is 8:00 pm today, 14 November, 2024. Representations received after this deadline will not be accepted.
Candidates are advised to download and print their respective Response Sheets as they will not be available after the objection window closes. The SSC JE Paper II Computer-Based Examination was held on 6 November, 2024. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of SSC.
SSC JE Paper 2 final answer key may be released soon along with the result. Candidates must remember that the final answer key is non-objectionable and can't be challenged under any circumstances.
Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct login link.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
SSC JE Paper II Answer Key 2024 objection window will be displayed.
Click on the question you want to object for.
Upload the required documents to support your answer.
Complete the payment.
Download, save, and print a copy of the confirmation page for further use.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
