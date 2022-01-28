SSC JE 2019 Final Result Declared, Marks to be Announced on 1 February

"On the basis of cut-off fixed by the Commission in Paper-II, 2532 candidates were qualified in Civil Engineering and 358 candidates were qualified in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering for appearing in Document Verification," reads the official notice released by SSC.

After the document verification, a total of 1,152 candidates have been finally selected for appointment. Out of which, 1,008 are for Civil Engineering and 144 are for Electrical and Mechanical Engineering.